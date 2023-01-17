Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 1,909,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,024 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $26,018,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $23,989,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

