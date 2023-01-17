The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $188.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.
Baidu Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.