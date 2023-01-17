The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $188.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

