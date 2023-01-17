L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Increased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.07.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.87 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.58 and a 200-day moving average of $226.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

