Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 1st

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ACV opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $36.63.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
