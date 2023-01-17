Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 1st

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ACV opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth about $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

