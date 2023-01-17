Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $258.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $311.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.