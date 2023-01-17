Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,710,000 after acquiring an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

D opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.