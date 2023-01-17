LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 316.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

