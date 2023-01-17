Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,712.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 67.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.59.

Lam Research stock opened at $473.67 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $730.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.