Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $172.18 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $172,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 232,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

AIT opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

