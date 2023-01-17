NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

ACN stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

