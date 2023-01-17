Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $156.93 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $156,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

