North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 17.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $3,179,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VVV opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.