North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 85 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.34.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $538.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.