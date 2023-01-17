North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 25,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.35% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $673.15 million, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

