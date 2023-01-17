North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in GSK were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSK opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.