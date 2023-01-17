DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Netflix were worth $96,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

