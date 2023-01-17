Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,209 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.31.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

