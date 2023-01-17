Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

