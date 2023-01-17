Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $335.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $433.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.