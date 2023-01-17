Cim LLC Buys Shares of 4,987 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 11.9% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 634.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 485.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.2% during the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 26.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

