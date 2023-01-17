Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

