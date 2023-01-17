Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MET opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

