HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $258.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

