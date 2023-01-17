Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.52 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $381.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

