Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.34 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14,165.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

