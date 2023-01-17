Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 53,960 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

