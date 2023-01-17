Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 248,012 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $44,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

