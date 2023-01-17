Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $46,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Shares of MMC opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

