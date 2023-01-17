Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 131,370 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

FLT opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

