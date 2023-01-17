Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 30.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 243.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $314.53 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

