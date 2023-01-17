MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 50.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 42.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,241,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,444,000 after purchasing an additional 371,291 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 15.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 41.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Insider Activity

MetLife Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

