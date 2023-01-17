Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 50.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 42.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,241,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,444,000 after acquiring an additional 371,291 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 140.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

MET opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

