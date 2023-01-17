Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,877 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Chubb by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Chubb by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

CB stock opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

