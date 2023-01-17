Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Centene worth $130,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

