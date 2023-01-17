Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,593 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $163,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,903,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

