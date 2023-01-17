Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,900 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

