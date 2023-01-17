U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

