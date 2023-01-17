Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 81,527 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of SBA Communications worth $191,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.27.

SBAC stock opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

