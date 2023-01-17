Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 211 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

