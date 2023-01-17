Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

NYSE HD opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

