Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Skyworks Solutions worth $202,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

