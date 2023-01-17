Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $233.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.55. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

