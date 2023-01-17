Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $196,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.41.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

