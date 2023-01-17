Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE K opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

