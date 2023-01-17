Atria Investments LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

