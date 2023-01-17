Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

