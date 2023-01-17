Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 735,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.