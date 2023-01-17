Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $1,764,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

