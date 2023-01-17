Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $27.68 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,005 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 384.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $241,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 504,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Workday stock opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $260.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.