Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Kellogg worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

